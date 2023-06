Updated on: June 16, 2023 19:58 IST

Muqabla: Nitish Kumar's big statement, elections can be held even before 2024

Muqabla: Are the Lok Sabha elections going to be held ahead of time in the country…will the 24 be fought in 23 only..it is not us but the undeclared captain of Bihar CM and team opposition unity Nitish Kumar is saying this Calling for solidarity...