  Centre lacks transparency on Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

Centre lacks transparency on Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a press conference via video conferencing on May 26, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led central government and asked them to be transparent with matters pertaining to Ladakh and Nepal.

