Thursday, April 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Bihar Communal Riots: Nitish is only accusing the opposition?

News Videos

Updated on: April 05, 2023 22:29 IST

Bihar Communal Riots: Riots are happening in the state – Nitish is only accusing the opposition?

Two theories have emerged today regarding the riots in Bihar and Bengal… Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that two people are behind the vio
Sasaram Sasaram Tension Sasaram Blast Case Sasaram Communal Tension Bihar

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News