Published on: November 24, 2021 14:08 IST

Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Pannu's brother given key post by Channi govt, controversy erupts

A major controversy is brewing in Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government appointed Balwinder Singh Kotlabama, brother of Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Pannu, as the chairman of Punjab Genco Limited. Balwinder's appointment has sparked massive uproar with the BJP and the SAD calling it open terror appeasement.