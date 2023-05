Updated on: May 30, 2023 10:07 IST

Yoga TIPS: Swami Ramdev Yoga Tips to Control Diabetes

Swami Ramdev suggests doing kapalbhati, anulom vilom, bhastrika, bhramari, udgith and ujjayi pranayamas daily in order to get rid of diabetes. He also shows how to do kapalbhati alongisde yoga asanas like vakrasana in order to keep the blood and sugar levels in check.