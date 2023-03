Updated on: March 22, 2023 11:46 IST

Yoga Tips: By which fasting method can you get rid of the insulin dose?

Yoga Tips: By which method will the dose of insulin be released in fasting? Baba Ramdev | Navratri 2023 | Diabetes According to a new study, 50 percent of sugar patients have a fatty liver problem. In such a situation, know which yoga from Baba Ramdev will remove the problem of diabetes forever.