Updated on: November 21, 2024 10:09 IST

Yoga Tips, 21 Nov 2024: Difficulty in breathing due to toxic air? Know how to avoid pollution from Swami Ramdev

The poisonous gases and particles present in the air reach the heart and block the arteries.. due to which blood circulation decreases... and the heart has to work harder, which increases the risk of heart disease.... Heart related diseases are at the top in deaths due to non-communicable diseases..