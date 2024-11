Updated on: November 20, 2024 10:34 IST

Yoga Tips, 20 Nov 2024: Difficulty in breathing due to toxic air? Know how to avoid pollution from Swami Ramdev

From the government to the Supreme Court, everyone is taking strict action to control pollution..looking at the situation, it seems that there is a need to impose a green lockdown, but it is not that easy..what is in our hands..we can reduce it..we can increase the capacity of the lungs with pranaya