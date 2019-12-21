Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
  5. Winter dresses for deities in Vrindavan, Mathura

Winter dresses for deities in Vrindavan, Mathura

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 21, 2019 16:06 IST ]
Just like we cover ourselves with warm clothes, dresses and poshaks are available in Vrindavan where priests and devotees make the statue of Gods wear warm clothes to escape the cold.
