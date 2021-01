West Bengal: Mamata Didi loses cool after people chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was present at Victoria Memorial along with PM Modi to pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, lost her cool after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to address the event. Lashing out after hearing 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Mamata Banerjee said, "I think govt's program should have dignity. This is not a political program... it doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything," she said after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised.