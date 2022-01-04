Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says he has tested positive for COVID-19
  • DCGI's SEC to meet today to examine Bharat Biotech's application for the use of its intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster shot
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Use reetha water in morning to get relief from blocked nose

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: January 04, 2022 11:06 IST

Use reetha water in morning to get relief from blocked nose

During the winter season, people often suffer from cold. Swami Ramdev says that to get rid of frozen mucus, put two drops of reetha water in the nose in the morning.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Yogasana Yoga For Winters

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News