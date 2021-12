Updated on: December 22, 2021 11:05 IST

To reduce weight, include Ragi Idli in the diet, know the simple method of cooking it

If you want to lose weight in winter, then do yoga daily as well as include healthy things in the diet. In such a situation, you can add ragi idli if you want. Learn from Swami Ramdev how to make delicious Ragi idli at home.