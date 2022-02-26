Saturday, February 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. To avoid bone diseases, learn essential yogasanas, pranayama and ayurvedic treatment from Swami Ramdev

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: February 26, 2022 16:23 IST

To avoid bone diseases, learn essential yogasanas, pranayama and ayurvedic treatment from Swami Ramdev

In order to get rid of bone diseases, the essential yoga practices, pranayama and Ayurvedic remedies suggested by Swami Ramdev prove to be very effective.
Yoga Baba Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News