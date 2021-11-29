Monday, November 29, 2021
     
  • Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 PM amid uproar by Opposition
  • PM says 'government ready to discuss all issues in Parliament'
Updated on: November 29, 2021 11:28 IST

These yogasanas will give relief from diabetes, know from Swami Ramdev the right way to do them

Diabetic patients should do this yogasana daily including Mandukasan, Shashakasan, Pawanmuktasana. With this, their blood sugar will always be under control.
Swami Ramdev Yogasanas Daily Yoga Yoga To Lose Weight Baba Ramdev

