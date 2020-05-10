Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
Swami Ramdev lists out the benefits of doing surya namaskar

Surya Namaskar helps in keeping the body fit. Yoga guru Swami Ramdev shares that this yoga has a lot of health benefits including increase in blood circulation, increase in energy level etc.

