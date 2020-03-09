Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Study finds babies born prematurely can catch up their immune systems

Lifestyle Videos

Study finds babies born prematurely can catch up their immune systems

Babies born before 32 weeks' gestation can rapidly acquire some adult immune factors after birth, equivalent to that achieved by infants born at term, finds a recent research.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News