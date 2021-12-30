Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
Updated on: December 30, 2021 12:34 IST

Shatkarma will detox the body, know from Swami Ramdev the right way to do them

Toxins are formed inside the body due to bad lifestyle. By cleaning the inside of the body, the trapped waste comes out. There are 6 ways in which the body is detoxified in yoga.
