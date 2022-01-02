How high BP patients can win over COVID19?
What are the benefits of the kitchen's miraculous spice 'Ajwain'?
Yoga and Remedies to protect yourself from COVID attack
Recommended Video
How high BP patients can win over COVID19?
What are the benefits of the kitchen's miraculous spice 'Ajwain'?
Yoga and Remedies to protect yourself from COVID attack
Learn ayurvedic remedies and yogasanas to keep the body healthy
Top News
Assembly Election LIVE: PM lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut
Omicron LIVE Updates: Preparations underway for vaccinations for children aged between 15-18 years
No need to panic; most COVID cases mild, asymptomatic: Delhi CM
J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, terrorist killed in Kupwara; AK47 & 7 grenades recovered
When PM Modi hit the gym in Meerut | Watch
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
Complaint against Vicky Kaushal for 'illegally using of vehicle number' in film sequence
NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: New Zealand 328, Bangladesh 175-2 in reply on Day 2
Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms her pregnancy: 'Here’s looking at you 2022'
IND vs SA: Kohli's India ready to roll over South Africa for elusive series win
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Sports University to pave way for BJP in UP polls?
PM Modi offers prayers at Augurnath Temple, to lay foundation stone for sports university in Meerut today
Yoga and Remedies to protect yourself from COVID attack
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Sunday, January 02, 2022
PM Modi on his tour to Meerut today, to lay foundation stones of Major Dhyanchand Sports University
UP polls 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest upcoming elections; says 'party to decide seat'
Election 2022: Samajwadi Party MLC from Varanasi joins BJP
UP polls: Akhilesh promises free power supply for irrigation, households if voted to power
UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party MLC Shatarudra Prakash joins BJP
Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks formers CMs Parkash Badal, Amarinder Singh for 'looting' Punjab
J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, terrorist killed in Kupwara; AK47 & 7 grenades recovered
No need to panic; most COVID cases mild, asymptomatic: Delhi CM
Haridwar hate speech: 5-member SIT constituted to probe Dharma Sansad case
Congress slams Centre, says GST hike on textiles deferred due to Assembly polls
Omicron Scare: Mata Vaishno Devi University shut after 13 students test Covid positive
South Africa: Fire hits parliament building in Cape Town
COVID rate hits new high at New Year’s start in New York state
Clashes in southeast Iran kill 3 troops, 5 bandits
Israeli aircraft hit militant targets in Gaza after rocket fire
Afghanistan crisis worsens: Parents sell their children just to avoid starvation
IND vs SA: Kohli's India ready to roll over South Africa for elusive series win
NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: New Zealand 328, Bangladesh 175-2 in reply on Day 2
Ganguly had tested positive for delta plus variant of COVID-19: Hospital
IND vs SA: Quinton's Test retirement has crippled further South African batting, says Hashim Amla
ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters, FC Goa look to start new year on a high
Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms her pregnancy: 'Here’s looking at you 2022'
Complaint against Vicky Kaushal for 'illegally using of vehicle number' in film sequence
Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 16: Allu Arjun-Rashmika's film performing exceptionally well
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta extends New Year wishes from his FB handle; fans say 'miss you'
Karan Johar pens a thought-provoking note on New Year
Budget 2022: Govt may hike agri credit target to about Rs 18 lakh cr
Tata Motors reports 50 pc jump in PV sales to 35,299 units in December
New Year gift for Mumbaikars: No property tax on houses measuring up to 500 sqft
Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to remain close on THESE days from January to December - Check full list
Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 102.50 | Check revised rate
Expectations for 2022- Let’s know what the leaders have to say for the year ahead
Here comes Google Doodle with New Year’s Eve 2021 greetings!
Telegram users can now can adds message reactions and in-app translation
Election Commission of India launches cVigil App: All you must know
OnePlus 10 Pro expected come with 80W fast charging feature
Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at Mumbai airport | PICS
Yearender 2021: Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, celebrities who called it splits
Salman Khan's birthday bash: Actor looks Dabangg, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz & others reach Panvel farmhouse
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt make stylish appearance as they jet off for New Year vacay (PICS)
Anushka Sharma loves getting sun kissed. These photos are proof!
Study finds no reason to delay Covid vaccination during pregnancy
How to differentiate between omicron variant symptoms and common cold symptoms?
Covid severely increases levels of oxidative stress, damage
Is Covid 3rd wave inevitable? What scientists have said about Omicron spread so far
Make your eye health a priority in 2022 and ahead
Swiggy receives 9,500 orders per minute on New Year's Eve
Harry Potter Reunion Twitter Review: Potterhead's get emotional as they relive Hogwarts days
Chennai Rains: Troubling photos of flooded streets & stranded people in Tamil Nadu go viral
Covid Third Wave: Netizens share hilarious memes; ask 'why it's always Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra'
Flying squirrels found living in a dying oak tree in US, netizen says 'there's a new kid in town'
Horoscope Today 2 Jan: Investing money will be beneficial for Capricorns, know about other zodiacs
Vastu Tips: Do not paint your kitchen in this colour if is built in south-east direction of house
Health Yearly Horoscope 2022: Know annual astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs
Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images for Facebook, WhatsApp greetings
New Year 2022: Irish Coffee to sparkling Bees Knees, delectable cocktails to amp up your celebration