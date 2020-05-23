Lose your weight with these yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev
Want to gain weight? Do these yoga asanas regularly
Know how to do Tratak and Nauli kriya with Swami Ramdev
Know how you can reduce 1 kg in 24 hours
Atmanirbhar Bharat: India becomes second largest producer of PPE kits
Nagpur: Strict rules implemented due to spike in COVID-19 cases; several relaxations withdrawn
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.2 lakh mark; deaths at 3,720. Check state-wise list
India TV Exclusive: Hardeep Puri shines light on the new 'normal' after domestic flights resume
At IGI Airport in Delhi, all domestic flights will operate from Terminal 3
Pakistan plane crash: Horrific CCTV footage shows PIA A320 plane crashing to the ground in Karachi
Opinion | How timely enforcement of lockdown saved 54,000 to 78,000 lives in India
This day, that year: When an emotional Sachin Tendulkar scored a magnificent 140 vs Kenya in WC'99
EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares 12 yogasanas to reduce 10 kg weight in 2 weeks
Dale Steyn, James Anderson recall how tough it was to bowl against Sachin Tendulkar
Ivanka Trump takes to Twitter to praise Bihar girl who cycled 1,200 kms carrying her father
Coronavirus vaccine can be available by September, claims American durgmaker Moderna
COVID-19 cases in India reach 1,25,101; death toll at 3,720
Palghar Tehsildar who was caught on camera kicking migrants asked to proceed on leave
Super 100 | May 23, 2020
Coronavirus in Andhra: 47 new COVID-19 cases; state tally reaches 2561, death toll at 56
Noida: Man arrested for spreading fake news about COVID-19 on Facebook
GoAir to resume domestic operations from June 1
RBI fortifies war-room with more manpower as COVID-19 rages on
FM meets PSU bank chiefs, prods them to implement 'Aatmanirbhar' relief package
Birla Corporation Q4 profit up 52 per cent to Rs 195 crore
RBI move to cut repo rates progressive: SICCI
Karachi Plane Crash: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and others mourn the loss of lives
When Anil Kapoor auditioned for Christopher Nolan's Inception. Instead of role, he got his autograph
Malaika Arora ditches gym wear for kaftans, Kareena Kapoor reveals one thing she hasn't changed
Alia Bhatt designs her office 'Eternal Sunshine' with Dear Zindagi art director Rupin Suchak
Vishnu Puran to rerun on Zee from May 25. Here's what actor Nitish Bhardwaj has to say about it
If BCCI want IPL to take the slot they will get their way: Ian Chappell
Was having sandwich when...: Raina recalls Dhoni's change in strategy in 2015 WC match vs Pakistan
Wasim Akram recalls how his plan of denying Anil Kumble a 10-fer failed in 1999 Kotla Test
Vodafone Idea Rs. 98 prepaid plan revised: Benefits, validity and more
Google rolls out new accessibility tools, apps for Android users: Know what they are
Here's how to use Facebook Messenger Rooms via Messenger, Instagram on Android, iOS
WhatsApp QR Code feature rolled out for Android, iOS beta users
Realme Narzo 10A now available to buy in India: Price, features and more
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's photos with father Santokh Singh Sukh. Check out
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Sikh student in New Jersey drops out of school over bias-based bullying
Brazil overtakes Russia, recording the second-most virus cases in the world
Pak air crash: Authorities to identify severely charred bodies through DNA testing
Pakistan plane crash survivor has India connection
Coronavirus cases drop to zero in China but surge in Latin America
Horoscope (Bhavishyavani) for May 23, 2020: From Gemini, Aries, Leo to Pisces-know about your day
Vastu Tips: White horses' photo on home or office wall helps you establish positive communication
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings
Vastu Tips: Seven running horses' photo brings positivity and prosperity
Vastu Tips: Always drive your car forward first when leaving from home, know why