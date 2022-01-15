Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
Updated on: January 15, 2022 12:00 IST

Learn how to make decoction (Kadda) for children

This time the risk of Omicron on children has increased. In such a situation, learn from Swami Ramdev how to make a decoction for children, which they can easily drink.
