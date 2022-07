Updated on: July 31, 2022 11:27 IST

Troubled by stomach problems? Know yoga, pranayama and ayurvedic treatment to avoid this from Swami Ramdev

Viruses and bacteria multiply rapidly during the rainy season. Due to this, the risk of viral-bacterial attack also increases manifold. Know from Swami Ramdev special yoga, pranayama and ayurvedic remedies to avoid this.