Updated on: August 22, 2022 10:40 IST

Know Yoga, Pranayama and Ayurvedic treatment to avoid Arthritis

If there is pain in knees and stiffness in joints, then sweet is like poison for you. But many studies have revealed a bitter connection between arthritis pain and sweetness. To deal with these diseases, know from Swami Ramdev special yoga, pranayama and Ayurvedic remedies.