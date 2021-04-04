Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Know how to get rid of BP and Diabetes

Lifestyle Videos

Know how to get rid of BP and Diabetes

It is important to keep your blood pressure under control if you have diabetes. Know from Swami Ramdev how you can get rid of such problems.
Yoga Swami Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News