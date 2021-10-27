Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
Updated on: October 27, 2021 11:09 IST

Know how to eat Bathua and gram flour in winters. Swami Ramdev shares its benefits

According to Swami Ramdev, eating gram flour cheela is good for health in the winter season. Along with this, you can make delicious raita with Bathua and Spinach.
