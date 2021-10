Updated on: October 17, 2021 11:09 IST

Know from Swami Ramdev Yogic-Ayurvedic treatment of varicose veins

People who work for hours standing or sitting in a chair live in a single posture for a long time and do not exercise. Their veins get damaged. Know from Swami Ramdev Yogic-Ayurvedic treatment of varicose veins.