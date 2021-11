Updated on: November 09, 2021 11:12 IST

Know from Swami Ramdev yogasanas and Ayurvedic remedies for every spine-related disease

How to sit in front of laptop to avoid spondylitis, how to work on mobile to avoid cervical and how to cure spine related problems with yoga ayurveda. Know from Swami Ramdev how to completely cure neck, back pain etc. in a natural way.