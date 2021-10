Updated on: October 25, 2021 11:23 IST

Know from Swami Ramdev which yogasanas and Ayurvedic remedies help to control blood sugar in winter

The winter season directly affects the blood sugar. All the changes in weather affect the body's function and the process of making insulin. The blood becomes thicker and when the temperature is down, the body needs more insulin to function properly. Know from Swami Ramdev which yogasanas and Ayurvedic remedies help to control blood sugar in winter