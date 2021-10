Updated on: October 24, 2021 11:24 IST

How to overcome deficiency of vitamins and minerals in women? Learn from Swami Ramdev

Women leave no stone unturned to take care of their families. But sometimes due to running errands and tension, she is unable to pay attention to her health. Due to this, there is also a deficiency of minerals and vitamins in the body. In such a situation, learn from Swami Ramdev, yogasanas and the right diet to overcome the deficiency of vitamins and minerals.