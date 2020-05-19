Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Get rid of migraine and headache with yoga: Know how with Swami Ramdev

Lifestyle Videos

Get rid of migraine and headache with yoga: Know how with Swami Ramdev

"In case of any headache, your brain nerves get less prana (oxygen or current), therefore it pains. Pranayam is excellent for curing migraine, says Swami Ramdev.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X