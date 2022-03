Updated on: March 03, 2022 11:58 IST

Do you also get headaches from overthinking, then include these yogasanas in your daily routine

The world is standing on the edge of war. Russia has started a war against Ukraine. Not only in India, in these circumstances, but stress is also dominating the people across the at this time, due to which they are overthinking becoming victims of headaches. Know from Swami Ramdev Yogasan for relief in headaches.