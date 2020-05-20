Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
Consuimng giloy daily keeps fever at bay: Swami Ramdev

Deep breathing techniques and postures in yoga can lower your body temperature and alleviate discomfort. It boosts your immune system, clears congestion and helps you breathe easier.

