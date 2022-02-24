5 yoga postures that give relief from lifestyle diseases
Include these yogasanas in your daily routine to get rid of all kinds of diseases
To keep body and mind fit, follow this secret formula of Swami Ramdev
Recommended Video
5 yoga postures that give relief from lifestyle diseases
Include these yogasanas in your daily routine to get rid of all kinds of diseases
To keep body and mind fit, follow this secret formula of Swami Ramdev
Feeling heat in the intestines? Know remedy from Swami Ramdev
Top News
Nawab Malik arrest: Maharashtra BJP to hold state-wide protest to demand NCP leader's resignation
Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 14,148 new cases with positivity rate at 1.22%; 302 deaths
Jayalalithaa 74th birth anniversary: Journey of non-political individual to a successful CM
Sensex, Nifty fall 3% each as Russia invades Ukraine
Beginning of Third World War? What to know as Putin announces military action against Ukraine
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
OPINION | Turmoil in world: India needs a strong leader
IND-W vs NZ-W 5th ODI Highlights: Smriti, Harman & Mithali fire in unison as India win by 6 wickets
World War 3 is no joke: Netizens school trolls amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis & explosions at Kyiv
Live Cricket Score Ranji Trophy, Feb 24,2022 Round 2 Day 1 Latest Updates, Ranji 2021-22 Live Stream
Aaj Ki Baat: Why ED arrested senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case?
Haqikat Kya Hai: Conspiracy to assassinate PM Modi like Rajiv Gandhi?
Kurukshetra: Was Nawab Malik arrested by ED for connection with Dawood?
Muqabla | SP comes out in support of Nawab Malik, BJP takes a potshot
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED in money laundering case
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: FIR registered after voter puts fevikwik in EVM during UP polls
UP Election 2022: Cash over Rs 6 cr seized in fourth phase since announcement of polls
UP Fourth Phase Voting Updates: 57.45% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm
'Entire Uttar Pradesh is my family': PM Modi responds to Akhilesh's 'parivaar wala' comment
Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: Congress in UP weakened due to contesting elections in alliance
Nawab Malik arrest: Maharashtra BJP to hold state-wide protest to demand NCP leader's resignation
Jayalalithaa 74th birth anniversary: Journey of non-political individual to a successful CM
Delhi airport's arrival terminal T1 becomes operational. See Pics
Hijab controversy surfaces in Bengaluru, Sikh girl asked to remove turban
Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 14,148 new cases with positivity rate at 1.22%; 302 deaths
Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi as Ukraine closes airspace
'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine' and 'give peace a chance': UN chief Guterres urges Putin
Beginning of Third World War? What to know as Putin announces military action against Ukraine
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine news: Joe Biden condemns Russia for ‘unjustified attack’
Live Cricket Score Ranji Trophy, Feb 24,2022 Round 2 Day 1 Latest Updates, Ranji 2021-22 Live Stream
IND-W vs NZ-W 5th ODI Highlights: Smriti, Harman & Mithali fire in unison as India win by 6 wickets
IPL 2022 to be held in four venues in Mumbai and Pune: Report
Watch: Haris Rauf slapped teammate Kamran Ghulam during PSL 2022; reprimanded by match referee
Mayank Agarwal set to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Devdas to Gangubai, a look at his best directorial ventures
Gangubai's granddaughter on Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'No consent was taken, we've been defamed'
Janhvi received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife? Here's what actress' friend said
Will Kiara Advani romance Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in new movie?
Valimai Twitter Reactions & Review: Ajith fans praise bike scenes, declare the movie blockbuster
5 Must-have work from home Gadgets
5 Bluetooth Speakers under Rs. 25,000
Tips to sell back your used smartphone on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: Pre-booking starts, will go on sale from March 11
"Safety of our users is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp"- says Abhijit Bose of WhatsApp
Bappi Lahari prayer meet: Bappa Lahiri, Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun & other celebs pay tribute | PICS
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar seal the deal with a kiss at their wedding ceremony
Spider-Man: No Way Home to Sooryavanshi: Action films that ruled box office during COVID-19
Inside Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid's wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha, Kartik Aaryan & others spotted
Sidharth Malhota-Kiara Advani & others attend Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards