Friday, October 15, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Jhansi: 11 killed as tractor overturns in mine; women, children among dead
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Alcohol affects liver and kidney even after you quit it, yogasans to make them stronger

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: October 15, 2021 12:47 IST

Alcohol affects liver and kidney even after you quit it, yogasans to make them stronger

Even after giving up alcohol, people suffer problems related to liver and kidney. Know from Swami Ramdev effective yogasanas to strengthen liver-kidney.
Swami Ramdev Ramdev On India Tv Liver And Kidney Yoga Poses

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News