Saturday, April 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Acupressure points and some home remedies will provide relief in Arthritis

Lifestyle Videos

Acupressure points and some home remedies will provide relief in Arthritis

Swami Ramdev mentions some acupressure points and Yogasana along with some home remedies beneficial for Arthritis. By adopting these, you can get relief in pain caused by it.
Baba Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News