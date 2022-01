Updated on: January 17, 2022 10:39 IST

Visit Parshurameshwar Mahadev Temple in Baghpat today

Do visit the Parshurameshwar Mahadev Temple in Baghpat today. This temple is located in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that this is the same place where Lord Parashurama worshiped Bholenath to revive his mother.