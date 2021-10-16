Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
Updated on: October 16, 2021 11:09 IST

Take tour of Balaji Hanuman Mandir today

Balaji Hanuman Mandir is located in Dum Dum area of ​​Kolkata. This temple is said to be about two hundred years old. The temple attracts an influx of devotees every Tuesday and Saturday.
