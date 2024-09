Updated on: September 24, 2024 8:53 IST

Horoscope Today, 24 September, 2024: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions

Today's Horoscope, September 24, 2024: Today is Saptami of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Saptami Tithi will last till 12.40 pm today. Today Shraddha will be performed for those on Saptami Tithi. Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 1:27 pm tonight.