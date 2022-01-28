Friday, January 28, 2022
     
Updated on: January 28, 2022 16:48 IST

28 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the Ekadashi date of Magha Krishna Paksha and it is a Friday. Ekadashi date will remain at 11:37 tonight. After that the date of Dwadashi will take place. Today is Ekadashi fasting. Know today's auspicious time.
