28 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the Ekadashi date of Magha Krishna Paksha and it is a Friday. Ekadashi date will remain at 11:37 tonight. After that the date of Dwadashi will take place. Today is Ekadashi fasting. Know today's auspicious time.