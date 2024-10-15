Yogi govt to bring ordinance against incidents of spitting in food

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to hold a key meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on measures to ensure stringent action over incidents of spitting in food or serving food mixed with spit. The UP government is set to bring 'Prevention of Pseudo and Anti-Harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting Ordinance 2024' and 'UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024'.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 pm in which Additional Chief Secretary Home Deepak Kumar, Ashish Singh (Home Department), Sanjeev Gupta (Home Secretary DGP) along the concerned officials will remain present.