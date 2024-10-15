Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
Yogi govt to bring ordinance against incidents of spitting in food

The development comes in the wake of rising concerns over the incidents of spitting in the eatables which came to light in recent months. Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had directed the eateries, road side dhabas and restaurants to clearly mention the name of the proprietor and chef on display.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Lucknow Updated on: October 15, 2024 10:52 IST
Yogi govt to bring ordinance against incidents of spitting in food in UP assembly
Image Source : ANI UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to hold a key meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on measures to ensure stringent action over incidents of spitting in food or serving food mixed with spit. The UP government is set to bring 'Prevention of Pseudo and Anti-Harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting Ordinance 2024' and 'UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024'. 

The meeting will be held at 6:30 pm in which Additional Chief Secretary Home Deepak Kumar, Ashish Singh (Home Department), Sanjeev Gupta (Home Secretary DGP) along the concerned officials will remain  present. 

