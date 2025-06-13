Yogi govt digitises National Family Benefit Scheme for transparency and ease: Know its benefits The eligible families now no longer have to make repeated visits for financial assistance. The entire process from application to payment is now digital and accountable at every stage, the government said in a statement.

Lucknow:

In a major move aimed at streamlining welfare delivery, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that its National Family Benefit Scheme has been made more transparent, efficient, and people-centric. The scheme, which provides financial support to poor and vulnerable families in times of need, will now operate through a fully digital process, eliminating the need for repeated visits and delays.

According to an official statement, the government has ensured that the entire process -- from application to disbursement -- is now digital and accountable at every stage. Under the updated framework, eligible families will receive their financial assistance within 75 days of submitting an application. Notably, in case of any delay, instead of pushing the case through bureaucratic loops, final approval will be sought directly from the district-level committee, ensuring prompt payment without unnecessary red tape.

Benefits of digitisation

"This means that needy families will no longer have to wait for state-level approvals, bringing timely relief to those who have long awaited assistance. To ensure effective implementation, district social welfare officers have been given key responsibilities. They must ensure that the applicant has not already received aid under the scheme," the government said.

Upon verification, the final list of eligible beneficiaries will be prepared and submitted before the approval committee within seven days, the government said. The approved list will then be uploaded to the portal with digital signatures. The funds will be transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

District Magistrates empowered for emergency payments

The government also noted that in case of budgetary constraints, the district magistrates can authorise payments as per treasury rules to prevent any delays in benefit disbursal. "Special provisions have been made for emergency circumstances. In such cases, the district magistrate and social welfare officer will verify applications using digital signatures, enabling instant payments upon approval," it said.

A helpline number (14568) has been launched at the command centre for grievance redressal, where beneficiaries can register their complaints. The government said it has also prioritised widespread promotion of the scheme. The lists of beneficiaries and eligibility criteria will be publicly displayed during the tehsil-level meetings. Additionally, hoardings, posters and handbills will be used to ensure maximum outreach so that more people can benefit, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

