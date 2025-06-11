Yogi govt bans electricity department strikes for six months under ESMA to ensure uninterrupted power supply The Uttar Pradesh government said the decision is meant to ensure uninterrupted power supply to residents and prevent any disruption in the essential electricity-related services in the state. A notification to this effect has been issued by the government, an official statement said.

Lucknow:

In a significant move to maintain uninterrupted power supply across the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government on Wednesday invoked the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1966. The step effectively bans any form of strike in the state’s electricity department for the next six months.

As per the official notification issued by the government, the strike prohibition extends to several major power sector entities. These include the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL), Kanpur Electricity Supply Company Limited (KESCO), and the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL).

Regions covered under ESMA

It also covers the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL), Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL), and the UP Renewable and EV Infrastructure Limited.

The decision comes as parts of north India reel under a heatwave, with a Red Alert sounded for Delhi as the city crossed the 45-degrees Celsius mark. The government said the decision is meant to ensure uninterrupted power supply to residents and prevent any disruption in the essential electricity-related services in the state.

