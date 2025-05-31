Who is Rajiv Krishna? 1991 batch IPS officer appointed new Uttar Pradesh DGP IPS Rajiv Krishna, who has taken charge as the new UP DGP, comes from a family of civil servants and his wife Meenakshi Singh is an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer also.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh got a new Director General of Police (DGP) on Saturday with the appointment of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajeev Krishna, from the 1991 batch.

The new DGP belongs to the Uttar Pradesh cadre and was serving as the Director General of Vigilance. He was also holding the charge of the Police Recruitment Board.

Outgoing DGP Prashant Kumar retires today

The outgoing acting DGP, Prashant Kumar, is retiring today. Rajeev Krishna will take over the position. Several senior police officers were in the race for the top post, but the government placed its trust in Rajeev Krishna.

A trusted officer of CM Yogi

Rajeev Krishna is considered one of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s most trusted officers.

Following the recent controversy over paper leaks, he was assigned the crucial responsibility of conducting the police recruitment exams in the state. Reports suggest he handled the task in an efficient and transparent manner.

Who is Rajeev Krishna?

Rajeev Krishna is a senior IPS officer from the 1991 batch.

He began his policing career as a trainee IPS officer in Allahabad (now Prayagraj).

He later served as ASP in Bareilly, Kanpur, and Aligarh, and held key posts as SP and SSP in Firozabad, Etawah, Mathura, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra, Lucknow, and other districts.

During Mayawati’s tenure, he was DIG of Lucknow and later IG of the Meerut Range. In 2012, he went on central deputation and returned to UP in 2017. He later served as ADG of the Lucknow and Agra zones.

A family of civil servants

Hailing from Noida, Rajeev Krishna comes from a family with several members in civil services. His wife, Meenakshi Singh is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and currently serves as Income Tax Commissioner in Lucknow. His brother-in-law Rajeshwar Singh is a former ED officer and currently an MLA from Sarojininagar. His sister-in-law Lakshmi Singh is the Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar. His father-in-law also held the post of DIG in the police force.