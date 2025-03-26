Yogi Adityanath on minorities in Uttar Pradesh: 'If Hindus are safe, Muslims are safe' The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also termed Sanatan Dharma as the most ancient religion in the world while asserting that there are no examples in the world where Hindu rulers, using their own strength, have established dominion over others.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people from all religions are safe in the state, emphasising his commitment to ensuring peace and harmony. In an interview with the news agency ANI, he said that as a Yogi, he wishes for everyone's happiness and well-being.

The Chief Minister further asserted that the safety of Hindus also ensures the safety of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting the tolerant nature of Hindus, CM Yogi remarked that a Muslim family would feel secure among a hundred Hindu families. However, he raised a thought-provoking question about whether 50 Hindu families would feel equally safe among a hundred Muslim families.

"A Muslim family is the safest among a hundred Hindu families. They will have the freedom to practice all their religious deeds. But can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families? No. Bangladesh is an example. Before this, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan? If there is smoke or someone is being hit, we should be careful before we get hit. That is what needs to be taken care of," Yogi said, while adding that he treats everyone equally.

Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are the safest: Yogi

CM Yogi also reiterated that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are the safest, emphasising that communal riots in the state have stopped since the BJP came to power in 2017. "In Uttar Pradesh, Muslims are the safest. If Hindus are safe, then they are also safe. If there were riots here in UP before 2017, if Hindu shops were burning, then Muslim shops were also burning. If Hindu houses were burning, then Muslim houses were also burning. And after 2017, the riots stopped," he added. "I am an ordinary citizen, a citizen of Uttar Pradesh. And I am a Yogi who wishes for everyone's happiness. I believe in everyone's support and development," he added.

Yogi on Sanatan Dharma

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also described Sanatan Dharma as the most ancient religion and culture in the world, emphasising its inclusive and non-imposing nature. He stated that followers of Sanatan Dharma have never converted others to their faith nor sought dominion through force.

"Sanatan Dharma is the most ancient religion and culture in the world. You can guess from its name. Sanatan Dharma followers have not converted others to their faith. But what have they received in return? What did they gain in exchange? There is no example anywhere in the world where Hindu rulers, using their own strength, have established dominion over others. Such instances do not exist. While everyone has this mind-set--'this belongs to me, and that belongs to someone else'--which is a product of narrow and limited intellect. In contrast, for Sanatan Dharma followers, the whole world is considered a family, guided by this universal feeling," he added.

