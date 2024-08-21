Yogi Adityanath focuses on strengthening coordination at key RSS-BJP meet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

BJP-RSS meeting: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a key meeting between the Uttar Pradesh government, top BJP leaders of the state and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members at his official residence in Lucknow today (on August 21). The meeting lasted for over an hour and a half.

The meeting comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a significant setback in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and ahead of the assembly by-polls in 10 seats. In response, the BJP has intensified its activities, increasing the frequency of meetings and public outreach efforts.

According to the reports, Yogi Adityanath’s deputies, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with BJP state unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and RSS leader Arun Kumar, were present at the meeting.

What was the agenda of the meeting?

According to reports, a meeting was held at CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence focusing on work and coordination. The discussion included development issues in Uttar Pradesh and preparations for upcoming elections.

The meeting covered several key topics:

Strategies for accommodating long-standing BJP workers in the corporation, commission, and board positions.

Plans for improving performance in the upcoming by-elections, including discussions on potential candidates.

Efforts to accelerate the BJP membership campaign.

Planning for the BJP's upcoming programs.

Ensuring better coordination between the RSS and the government on various issues.

