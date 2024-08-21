UP SHOCKER: Man burns wife, gives her triple talaq for praising PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Police are yet to file a case against the matter.

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya where a Muslim woman was subjected to a horrific punishment by her husband for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the information, the husband first set his wife on fire and then divorced her by giving triple talaq. The woman, originally from Bahraich, was married to Arshad from Ayodhya. After their marriage, when the woman arrived in Ayodhya, she was impressed by the environment and praised CM Yogi and PM Modi. This enraged her husband, who not only burned her but also divorced her.

The incident occurred in the Delhi Darwaza locality of Kotwali Nagar area. The victim is now pleading with the police in both Ayodhya and Bahraich districts to take action, but no case has been registered so far. There are also allegations that Arshad made derogatory remarks about PM Modi and CM Yogi.

What did the victim say?

The victim woman revealed that she originally hailed from a village, and after visiting Ayodhya post-marriage, she was highly impressed by the city. This led her to praise CM Yogi and PM Modi to her husband. Hearing the praise, the husband started an argument and threw her out of the house. After reconciliation, when the woman returned to her in-laws' house, she was given triple talaq and physically assaulted. Following this, she managed to escape her in-laws' house to save her life.

Triple talaq is criminalised in India

In a landmark move, the Indian Parliament passed the Triple Talaq Bill, formally known as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, on July 30, 2019. The bill criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq, or "talaq-e-biddat," under which a Muslim man could divorce his wife by uttering the word "talaq" three times in quick succession. The passage of the bill made a significant victory for women’s rights in India, addressing a long-standing issue that had left many Muslim women vulnerable to sudden and unilateral divorce.

