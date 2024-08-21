UP: Four of family killed, two injured after car collides with truck in Etawah

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police at hospital after four people killed in Etawah

In an unfortunate incident, four members of a family were killed while two others were injured after a truck collided with a car in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Wednesday, police said. The deceased who were travelling in the car, were on their way from Delhi to Hamirpir when the fatal incident took place in the Ikdil Police Station area.

Providing details of the accident, Dr Shyam Mohan of Etawah District Hospital Emergency said, "Under Etawah's Ikdil Police Station area, a truck collided with a car. Four people of the same family died in the accident and two others were injured. They were going from Delhi to Hamirpur in a car." "Four bodies have been received at the hospital," he added. After the incident, the local police were informed which reached reached the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Child, woman injured

The injured include a child and a woman. According to Dr Mohan, the child named Rathi and a woman named Poonam were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital. He added, "Further investigation underway."

CM Yogi expresses condolences

As per the official release, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. Chief Minister Yogi directed the officials of the district administration to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. The Chief Minister has also issued instructions to officials to take the injured to the hospital and provide for their proper treatment. He wished speedy recovery to those injured.

