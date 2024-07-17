Yogi Adityanath holds Cabinet meeting, gives stern instructions to ministers ahead of bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The cabinet meeting was held in Lucknow to review preparations for the upcoming bypolls in the state.

Following a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting with his cabinet ministers in Lucknow on Wednesday. The meeting has now concluded, and the CM has instructed everyone to prepare for the upcoming bypolls, as per the information. Additionally, he directed all ministers to spend two nights a week in their respective areas of responsibility.

During the meeting, CM Yogi also emphasised the selection of "honest and winnable candidates", stating that candidates who secure tickets through recommendations should not be given preference. Regarding the upcoming bypolls for 10 seats, Yogi met with all the ministers in charge and reviewed the conditions of each area separately. The CM instructed all groups to spend two nights a week in their respective areas until the elections are over. Additionally, he directed all in-charge ministers to engage with party workers, emphasising the need to focus on strengthening the booths.

Discussion on caste dynamics, candidate selection

In the meeting, discussions were also held regarding the demographic composition of constituencies heading into the upcoming bypolls. According to the information, ministers discussed on the possibility of Muslim candidates contesting in constituencies with Muslim plurality in the Assembly, and potential candidates from Opposition parties. The current political landscape and the impact of the Opposition alliance in these areas were also deliberated upon. State Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said, "The meeting covered discussions on development projects, flood situations, etc. There was also deliberation on the upcoming bypolls for all 10 seats."

UP BJP chief vows to win all 10 assembly seats in bypolls

Earlier this week, BJP UP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary claimed that the party will win the upcoming bypolls to 10 assembly seats in the state. While addressing the BJP's Uttar Pradesh working committee meeting in Lucknow, Chaudhary urged party workers to take a pledge to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the forthcoming bypolls in the state. Notably, the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the assembly bypolls in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: KP Maurya, Nadda meeting in Delhi sparks speculation on BJP's election strategy in Uttar Pradesh