KP Maurya, Nadda meeting in Delhi sparks speculation on BJP's election strategy in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday (July 16), as the party works out its strategy following its poor performance in the crucial state in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

KP Maurya made no comments to media persons as he left the BJP headquarters in the national capital following the meeting. Party sources said JP Nadda also met UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

There was no official word on the agenda of the meetings. However, Maurya's meeting with Nadda carried significance following his organisation is always bigger than government remarks at the state party's extended executive meeting on Sunday (July 14).

What sources say on Maurya-Nadda meeting?

According to sources, everyone in the party has been advised to stay together. They have been asked to avoid making any such statements which send the wrong message to the public. At present, the central and state governments are completely focused on the Uttar Pradesh by-elections.

Given the future changes in the organisation, JP Nadda met Keshav Maurya and Bhupendra Chaudhary separately and asked for suggestions, on which would be better options for the party in future. At present, there are signs of partial changes in the BJP organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

Some faces of the organisation may be changed and some new faces may be given a chance in their place. It is been said that those who have not performed up to the mark will be removed from their posts or positions.

It is difficult to make any major change in the organisation till the by-elections in the state. Preparations are currently being made in UP BJP for partial changes.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath blamed over-confidence for Lok Sabha polls

Nadda also attended the conclave in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had blamed over-confidence for the electoral reverses in the state and suggested that the party could not effectively counter the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's campaign.

Reports of rift between KP Maurya and Yogi Adityanath

There has long been a buzz about less-than-warm relations between Maurya and Adityanath. In private conversations, a number of BJP leaders from the state, including those who lost in the Lok Sabha polls, have been critical of the chief minister's working style and cited it as one of the reasons for their loss.

However, Adityanath is seen by his supporters as a popular chief minister who has aggressively pursued the party's Hindutva agenda and maintained a firm grip on law and order. The I.N.D.I.A alliance of the SP and the Congress had won 43 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP-led NDA won 36. The NDA had won 64 seats in 2019.

With by-elections due to 10 assembly seats in the state, political watchers will be keenly awaiting the outcome.