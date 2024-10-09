Desilting Yamuna may compromise Taj Mahal’s stability, IIT experts warn SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Dark clouds hover over the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee submitted a report to the Supreme Court warning that the desilting of the Yamuna River in Agra could endanger the stability of the Taj Mahal and adjoining structures. The response of the Agra Development Foundation to the application recommends the removal of silt and garbage from the river, which poses a serious threat to this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Concerns over environmental and structural impact

The IIT experts concluded that it is “not feasible” to dredge the river to a depth of 5–6 metres. It was emphasised that such activities could adversely affect the complex structure of the Taj Mahal and other religious sites along the river. The report also suggested that removal of sediment would alter river of flow, potentially causing erosion upstream and downstream.

River pollution issues

Experts said that the accumulation of sewage and garbage is mainly due to untreated sewage from more than 90 culverts into the river in the city.

Immediate action is needed to protect the property

The report is set to be reviewed by the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the case on November 8. The Agra Development Foundation's application highlighted the urgent need to desilt Agra to create the Taj Mahal and tourism is protected as millions of tourists visit the site each year.

Long-term consequences

The report highlighted the dangers of inaction, as rising river levels and pollution have already affected the Taj Mahal, damaging its marble-coloured walls. Neglect of the environment seriously threatens the health of the institution and, if not addressed, could threaten the integrity of one of the world’s iconic monuments.

