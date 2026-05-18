Woman's beheaded body found inside train coach, other parts stuffed in polythene bags in Lucknow

Lucknow:

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow where a beheaded woman's body was found inside a train coach. The incident came to light when the Gomtinagar Express, travelling from Chhapra to Lucknow, reached its destination. A sanitation worker entered the S1 sleeper coach to clean it and noticed a suspicious box and a bag kept under a berth. Sensing something unusual, he immediately alerted senior officials.

A team from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot soon after receiving the information. When the box found inside the coach was opened, the torso of a woman was found. The victim is believed to be around 30 to 35 years old. The box contained only the torso, while the accompanying bag held the woman's hands and legs, all wrapped in a polythene sheet. The gruesome recovery created panic and chaos at the railway station. The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts to identify the victim are underway.

Identification of woman yet to be established

According to an official statement from the GRP, they received information on Sunday (May 17) that a bag and a box were found inside coach number 217570 NER S1 of train number 15114 Gomtinagar Express. When the RPF and GRP teams opened the containers, they found the body of a woman.

"The woman appeared to be around 30 to 35 years of age. Efforts were made through various channels to identify the unknown deceased woman, but the identity could not be established. As per protocol, a panchayatnama was conducted and the body was sent to the post-mortem mortuary. A team has been formed to trace the identity of the woman. Other legal procedures are being carried out," the police said.

They further said officials are now scanning CCTV footage, tracking passenger movement and verifying missing persons' reports from neighbouring districts and states.

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